Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 115,636 OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in OGE Energy by 725.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 45.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

OGE stock opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $741.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.97 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.27%.The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

