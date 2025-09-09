Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 76,317 Ashland Inc. $ASH

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashland by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after buying an additional 623,601 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter worth $7,411,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 417,809.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 45,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 45,959 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 21,773.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,694,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,446,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $89.09. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.34 million. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 46.01%.Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Ashland has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ashland from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Argus reduced their target price on Ashland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ashland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

