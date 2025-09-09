Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 1,643.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,318 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 756,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 118,817 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 369,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 260,862 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.90.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

