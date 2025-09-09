Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 23,001 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 250.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on DTE Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,621.09. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $134.66 on Tuesday. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $115.59 and a 12 month high of $142.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.12. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.73%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

