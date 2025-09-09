Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224,923 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.58% of NAPCO Security Technologies worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NAPCO Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 686,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,423,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in NAPCO Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on NAPCO Security Technologies from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NAPCO Security Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research raised NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital upgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NSSC opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.51. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 23.90%.NAPCO Security Technologies’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. NAPCO Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

