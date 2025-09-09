Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. $PLTK

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,953 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Playtika worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Playtika alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its position in Playtika by 160.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 51,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter worth $29,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter worth $303,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Playtika by 6.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,113,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,095,000 after buying an additional 186,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter worth $168,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Playtika from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Playtika Price Performance

Playtika stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 83.90% and a net margin of 3.23%.The company had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Playtika’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Playtika has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

About Playtika

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.