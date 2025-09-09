Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA $PRM

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 2,927.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,290 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Perimeter Solutions worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRM. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,318,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,845,000 after buying an additional 120,615 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Perimeter Solutions news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu acquired 254,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,559,308.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 21,854,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,527,308. This trade represents a 1.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Emery sold 300,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $6,684,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NYSE:PRM opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 13.05%.The business had revenue of $162.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

