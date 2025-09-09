Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale, Inc. $HY

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Price Performance

Shares of HY stock opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $665.14 million, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93.

Hyster-Yale Dividend Announcement

Hyster-Yale ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.40). Hyster-Yale had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.56%.The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hyster-Yale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised Hyster-Yale to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Hyster-Yale Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

