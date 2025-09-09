Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. $PRAA

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.62% of PRA Group worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in PRA Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PRA Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $672.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $287.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $24.00 target price on PRA Group and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

