Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Xperi Inc. $XPER

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143,683 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.49% of Xperi worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 140.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Xperi Price Performance

Shares of XPER stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $283.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.26. Xperi Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $11.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

