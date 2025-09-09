Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. $SAFT

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.49. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Safety Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 7.07%.The business had revenue of $345.83 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from Safety Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 64.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dennis J. Langwell acquired 2,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.39 per share, with a total value of $144,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,120. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Stories

