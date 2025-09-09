Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Company $CENTA

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,776,000 after purchasing an additional 208,800 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,164,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,110,000 after purchasing an additional 202,761 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,025,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,551,000 after purchasing an additional 229,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,257 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 756,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,753,000 after purchasing an additional 392,672 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $114,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,219.52. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $100,216.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,491.66. The trade was a 68.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. Central Garden & Pet Company has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $37.35.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $960.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CENTA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

