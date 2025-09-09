Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RIGL

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,516,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,130,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,028,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 112,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIGL opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $733.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.26. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $101.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 438.89% and a net margin of 36.51%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

