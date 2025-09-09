Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Berry Corporation $BRY

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,319,210 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,764 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 719,845 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,310,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 208,183 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 22.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 283,940 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 46.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 444,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 510,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of BRY stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Berry Corporation has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Berry Announces Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.65. Berry had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $210.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Corporation will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 171.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Berry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

