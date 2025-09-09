Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $3.82 Million in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 14,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.