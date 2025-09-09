Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $5.13 Million in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,163,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 335,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,812,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $392.12 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $311.41 and a 12-month high of $481.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.83.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

