Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $5.69 Million in Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,000.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 62.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 2,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 986.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Dillard’s by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $578.60 on Tuesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.24 and a twelve month high of $580.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $490.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.10.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.87. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.09 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $394.33.

View Our Latest Report on Dillard’s

Dillard’s Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.