Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $5.81 Million in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of ABM Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,629,000 after acquiring an additional 269,410 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,590,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after buying an additional 406,802 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,386,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,649,000 after buying an additional 553,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 677,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,690,000 after buying an additional 232,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 671,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after buying an additional 334,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $828,517.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,425.68. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Gartland sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $168,924.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,208.16. This trade represents a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of ABM stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.80. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 1.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. ABM Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.650 EPS. Analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

