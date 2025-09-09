Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 259,334 Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. $REAX

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,036,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,334 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Real Brokerage worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

REAX stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -101.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 35.33% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The company had revenue of $540.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Real Brokerage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Real Brokerage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. B. Riley started coverage on Real Brokerage in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Real Brokerage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

