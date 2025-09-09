Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 57,757 American States Water Company $AWR

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of American States Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 71,501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of AWR opened at $73.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.05. American States Water Company has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $163.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.64 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

