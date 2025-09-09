Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Arcosa Price Performance

NYSE ACA opened at $96.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average is $86.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.43.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $736.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.20 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.45%.Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Arcosa has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $744,422.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,406.40. The trade was a 40.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $762,903.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,277.13. This represents a 28.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,406 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arcosa

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.