Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. $GCO

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Genesco worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 183,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 86,553 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 269.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 44,552 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Genesco by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,163,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Genesco by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

GCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Genesco from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Genesco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE GCO opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.44 million, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.11. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.03%.The business had revenue of $545.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Genesco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

