Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. $BANC

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 329,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,340 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,629,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 152,032 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,049,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 449,093 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 277,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 34,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 485,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 61,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hamid Hussain sold 20,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,305.96. This trade represents a 23.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Price Performance

BANC stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Banc of California had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $272.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BANC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Banc of California in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on BANC

Banc of California Profile

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.