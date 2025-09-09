Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 145,820 Shares of Conduent Inc. $CNDT

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Conduent Inc. (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,422,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,820 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Conduent worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Conduent by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi acquired 100,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conduent Stock Up 2.1%

CNDT stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Conduent Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $456.53 million, a PE ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 0.64%.The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Conduent Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNDT. Wall Street Zen raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Singular Research raised Conduent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

See Also

