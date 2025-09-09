Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 157,318 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. $BHLB

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 157,318 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 130.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 78.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 508.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 15.93%.The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

