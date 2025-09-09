Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 18,495 Shares of VAREX IMAGING $VREX

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in VAREX IMAGING (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,495 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in VAREX IMAGING were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of VAREX IMAGING by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,779,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,769,000 after acquiring an additional 481,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VAREX IMAGING by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,640,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,625,000 after acquiring an additional 106,412 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of VAREX IMAGING by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,122,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,623,000 after acquiring an additional 333,794 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of VAREX IMAGING by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,932,000 after acquiring an additional 86,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of VAREX IMAGING by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 762,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter.

VREX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of VAREX IMAGING in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded VAREX IMAGING from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, VAREX IMAGING currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.82. VAREX IMAGING has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

VAREX IMAGING (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.32 million. VAREX IMAGING had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. VAREX IMAGING has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VAREX IMAGING will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

