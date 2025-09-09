Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 2,164,295 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 98.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164,295 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,149,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 10,810.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 633,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,395,000 after buying an additional 627,665 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in Vistra by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 929,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,155,000 after buying an additional 593,585 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $56,876,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 943,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,761,000 after buying an additional 323,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $187.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.08. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.90 and a 52 week high of $216.85.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Vistra and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius Research upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.43.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

