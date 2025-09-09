Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 275,356 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. $AMBP

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,522,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,356 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,690,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after acquiring an additional 258,298 shares in the last quarter. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 3,601,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,083 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,421,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 312,640 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 184,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,384,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 70,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBP opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative return on equity of 76.86% and a net margin of 0.13%.The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,333.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMBP. UBS Group cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.32.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

