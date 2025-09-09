Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 29,319 Shares of Forestar Group Inc $FOR

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 29,319 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Forestar Group worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Forestar Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,535 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOR shares. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities set a $30.00 price target on Forestar Group and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.43. Forestar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.50 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Forestar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.