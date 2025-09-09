Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 7,430 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 293,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.24 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.73%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.40.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

