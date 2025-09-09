Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 81,339 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. $HVT

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,339 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.36% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,929.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 509.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4,637.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $342,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,523 shares in the company, valued at $674,305.32. The trade was a 33.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 1.5%

HVT stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $28.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 2.71%.The firm had revenue of $181.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 111.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

