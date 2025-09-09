Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes Position in Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $8,361,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Alamo Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 110.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 699,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,732,000 after acquiring an additional 26,835 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALG opened at $211.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alamo Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.07 and a fifty-two week high of $233.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.35.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $419.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.41%. Analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamo Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $555,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,984.47. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

