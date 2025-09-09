Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Holdings in MeridianLink, Inc. $MLNK

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,449 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of MeridianLink worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the first quarter worth about $194,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 34.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 21,759 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 7.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 35,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the first quarter worth about $574,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLNK shares. William Blair downgraded shares of MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MeridianLink from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered MeridianLink from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered MeridianLink from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

NYSE:MLNK opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.93.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.The firm had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

