Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited $FIHL

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,331 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Fidelis Insurance worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,991,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 87.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,529,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,973,000 after buying an additional 1,181,439 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,799,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,019 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,862,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 532,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

FIHL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Fidelis Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

FIHL opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 0.26. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.62 million. Fidelis Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Fidelis Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.56%.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

