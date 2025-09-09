MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 5,891.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,271 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $23,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 163,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,249,000 after buying an additional 44,381 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,513,000 after buying an additional 109,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,621,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Jihye Whang Rosenband sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $99,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,070.09. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $702,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,785.60. This trade represents a 24.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $1,611,548. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $130.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -128.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.69. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.89 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

