Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $22,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM stock opened at $626.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.00. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.95 and a 52 week high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MLM

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.