Matador Resources Company $MTDR Position Increased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 381.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,118 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Matador Resources worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 9,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTDR opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. Matador Resources Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.57%.The company had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.17 per share, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,817.02. This trade represents a 311.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

