Movado Group Inc. $MOV Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,255 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.28% of Movado Group worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,186,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Movado Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,628,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 152,677 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 257,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 93,388 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 549,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 88,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter worth $1,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MOV stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $427.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.23. Movado Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $161.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.84 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Movado Group Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MOV. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.50 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MOV

About Movado Group

(Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.