Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,916 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $24,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,614,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,494,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,795,000 after buying an additional 1,592,057 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 7,367.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,129,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,205 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,433,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,115,000 after purchasing an additional 993,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,655,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,574,000 after purchasing an additional 845,725 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,680.45. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $201,006.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,837,694.99. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,599. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.54%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.