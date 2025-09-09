Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Stock Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $34,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $201,006.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,694.99. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,022,715.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,680.45. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,599. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

NDAQ opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%.The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.54%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

