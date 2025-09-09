NerdWallet, Inc. $NRDS Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,523 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.67% of NerdWallet worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 58.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 210,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 77,432 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 28.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth approximately $681,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in NerdWallet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 966,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 57,735 shares during the period. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRDS. Truist Financial cut their target price on NerdWallet from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

NRDS opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $850.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.44. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. NerdWallet had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. NerdWallet has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

