Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH Shares Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,947,000 after buying an additional 989,048 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,905,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,609,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,209,000 after purchasing an additional 99,574 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,965,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Option Care Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,651,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after purchasing an additional 133,497 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,289.79. This represents a 68.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $977,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 375,390 shares in the company, valued at $10,191,838.50. This represents a 10.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPCH

Option Care Health Stock Up 1.7%

OPCH stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Option Care Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.