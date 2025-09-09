Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Position Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,672 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $26,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.
Otis Worldwide Stock Performance
OTIS opened at $87.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.50. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $106.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98.
Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.
About Otis Worldwide
Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
