Reliance, Inc. $RS Stake Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,558 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Reliance worth $20,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Reliance by 138.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Reliance in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reliance by 595.5% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Reliance by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RS. Zacks Research downgraded Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Reliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.50.

Shares of RS opened at $298.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $347.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.59 and its 200-day moving average is $296.54.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

