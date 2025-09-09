Reviewing Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) & Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY)

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Get Jiuzi alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Jiuzi and Mercedes-Benz Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A Mercedes-Benz Group 4.85% 7.35% 2.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jiuzi and Mercedes-Benz Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mercedes-Benz Group 0 5 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

0.6% of Jiuzi shares are held by institutional investors. 60.6% of Jiuzi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Jiuzi has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jiuzi and Mercedes-Benz Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi $1.40 million 6.37 -$59.13 million N/A N/A Mercedes-Benz Group $157.56 billion 0.38 $11.05 billion C$3.29 4.68

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats Jiuzi on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiuzi

(Get Free Report)

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co., Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People’s Republic of China. It provides corporate investment consulting services. The company also engages in new energy vehicle retail, new energy vehicle component sales, new energy vehicle battery sales, vehicle audio equipment and electronics sales, vehicle ornament sales, technology service and development, marketing planning, vehicle rentals, etc. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of automotive components and part and technical service; sales of electrical accessories for new energy vehicles; sales of charging/battery swap infrastructure for new energy vehicles; sales of electricity chargers, and sales of automotive spare parts and accessories, as well as in the management services of supply chain, automobiles sales, and whole vehicle sales of new energy cars. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.