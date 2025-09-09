Royal Bank of Canada Has $22.88 Million Position in PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $22,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 68.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 19.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 522.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 113,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 95,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 7,364.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 68,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $58,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 77,908 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,399.48. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $114.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.40 and a 200-day moving average of $100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.79.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.82%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

