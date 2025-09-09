Royal Bank of Canada Sells 77,485 Shares of Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 365,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,485 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hologic were worth $22,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hologic by 46.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 6,016.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Hologic Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $84.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.