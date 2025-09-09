Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,241,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 86,873 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $38,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 34,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPRX opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 44.23%.The firm had revenue of $578.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

