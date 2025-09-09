Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,170,000 shares, anincreaseof31.4% from the July 31st total of 890,300 shares. Currently,3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 346,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 346,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently,3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $188.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.98. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $125.54 and a 52 week high of $191.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.39 and a 200 day moving average of $158.08.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, CFO Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total value of $180,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,088.07. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total transaction of $99,739.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 24,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,260.96. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,997 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 770.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ryder System by 237.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Ryder System by 57.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 116.5% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

