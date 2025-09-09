Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,170,000 shares, anincreaseof31.4% from the July 31st total of 890,300 shares. Currently,3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 346,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 346,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently,3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Ryder System Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:R opened at $188.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.98. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $125.54 and a 52 week high of $191.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.39 and a 200 day moving average of $158.08.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ryder System Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ryder System
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ryder System news, CFO Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total value of $180,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,088.07. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total transaction of $99,739.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 24,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,260.96. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,997 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 770.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ryder System by 237.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Ryder System by 57.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 116.5% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryder System Company Profile
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.
Featured Stories
