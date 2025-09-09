Schlumberger Limited $SLB Stake Reduced by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 255,811 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 14,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.86.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

